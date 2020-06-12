|
Henderson John On Friday 5th June suddenly in hospital, Tiffy, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father in law of Vanessa,
a sadly missed granda of Callum, also brother in law of John,
his wife Brenda and their son
John Paul and brother in law Norman and niece Marie.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by all
his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation to be held on Tuesday 16th June at 10am in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to be paid direct to Ward 38 at
North Tees General Hospital.
Love is a many splendid thing,
We had that love John, you and I,
We had that many splendid thing.
Good night, God bless and
see you in the morning.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 26900
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 12, 2020