Morris John James Allen Aged 95 years, of High Farm, Elwick, formerly of Hanover House, The Green, Elwick.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday 12th July.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad of Wayne and Alex, dear father in law of Lisa and Jayne, loving grandad of Claire, Jessica, Kelly and Alex.
Always in our thoughts.
Re-united with Mary.
Due to current restrictions, a private family funeral service will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2pm.
For those wishing to pay their respects to John the cortege will leave John's home, High Farm, Elwick, on Monday 27th July, arriving approximately at 1.20pm at Elwick Village.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 22, 2020