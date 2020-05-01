|
|
|
Smurthwaite John
(Jack) Peacefully in hospital on April 14th, Jack aged 93 years
of Elwick Village.
Lifetime partner of Maureen, respected friend of
Pauline and family.
An interment will take place at Elwick Cemetery on Wednesday May 6th at 11am
Big thank you to the Nurses and carers who looked after him.
Due to the present circumstances a future service of celebration for the life of Jack will be
announced at a later date.
Always in our thoughts,
loved and remembered by everyone who knew him.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 1, 2020