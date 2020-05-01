Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Smurthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Smurthwaite

Notice Condolences

John Smurthwaite Notice
Smurthwaite John
(Jack) Peacefully in hospital on April 14th, Jack aged 93 years
of Elwick Village.
Lifetime partner of Maureen, respected friend of
Pauline and family.
An interment will take place at Elwick Cemetery on Wednesday May 6th at 11am
Big thank you to the Nurses and carers who looked after him.
Due to the present circumstances a future service of celebration for the life of Jack will be
announced at a later date.
Always in our thoughts,
loved and remembered by everyone who knew him.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -