Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Jonathan Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Jonathan Andrew Sadly passed away on
Saturday 31st October 2020 at North Tees Hospital, aged 51 years.
Beloved youngest son of George and the late Barbara, also friend of Sheila. Dear brother of Stephen and Gillian, loving father of Beth, Ewan and Leah, loved uncle and great uncle, best friend to Caroline. Funeral Service to be held at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 12th November 2020 at 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
R.I.P Gone but never forgotten.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 10, 2020
