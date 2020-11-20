Home

Joseph Fewster

Notice Condolences

Joseph Fewster Notice
FEWSTER Joseph Edward On Saturday November 14th,
Joseph (Joe) aged 85 years, passed away in hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Marianne, adored dad of Karen and Janet, treasured granda of Christopher, Claire, Andrew and Tom
also a loved great granda.

Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday December 1st at 2pm
in Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel.
Due to current Covid restrictions you are welcome to pay your respects outside the Crematorium Chapel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Research UK.

Any enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 20, 2020
