GOODWIN Joseph Sedgewick Sadly on 8th November 2020, Joe, aged 80 years,
passed suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

Much loved husband and best friend of Margaret, devoted and treasured Dad of Lynne & Michael and dear friend of Kelly.
Also a loving and idolised grandad of Bethany & Jamie.

Funeral arrangements by
Joel Kerr, to take place at
Stranton Crematorium on Tuesday 17th November at 11am, preceded by drive past Hartlepool Workingmen's Club, King Oswy Drive around 10.35am.

Our world will never be the same without you, always in our hearts, loved and missed by us all.
The best of the best!
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 13, 2020
