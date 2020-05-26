|
KELLY Josephine
(nee Buckley) Peacefully on May 15th 2020, Josephine (Jessie) aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charlie.
A dearly beloved Mother, Grandmother and
Great Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed by Kevin & Val, Glen & Joyce and Terence & Mary as well as by her grandchildren and great grandchildren,
also a dear friend of Lesley, Michaela and Paul.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service will take place at Stranton Cemetery.
Any enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors.
Tel 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 26, 2020