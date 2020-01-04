|
MAUGHAN Joy Margaret Peacefully on Christmas Day
at Warrior Park, Joy Margaret (formerly Burton, née Greig),
aged 91 years.
Adored wife of Roy, much loved
and precious mam of Ian, Raymond, Norma and their partners Barbara, Eileen and Kenneth, also a devoted nan, great nan and great great nan.
Funeral service to take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 9th January
at 12:30pm. Family flowers only,
any donations if so desired for
The Alzheimer's and Dementia Society may be given at the service.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 4, 2020