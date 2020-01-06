Home

Joyce Lee

Joyce Lee Notice
Lee Joyce Marie
(nee Davidson) On December 27th, peacefully at Sheraton Court Care Home, Joyce, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Ray, loving mam of Maureen, Brian and Paul also a dear mother in law, nana and great nana.
Cortege to leave Strathmore House on Wednesday January 15th for service at St Cuthbert's RC Church at 10.30 a.m. prior to interment at Stranton Cemetery. Friends and neighbours are kindly invited please meet at the church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 6, 2020
