|
|
|
Robertson Julie (née McGarry) On Wednesday 15th April,
suddenly but peacefully at home,
Julie, aged 55 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Garry.
Loving Mam of Helen and David
and adored Nanna of Jack,
Riece, Elisha and Liam.
Also a beloved
Daughter and Sister.
Reunited with her late Mother Margaret and the late Tony.
We little knew that morning that God would call your name,
In life we loved you dearly
in death we do the same,
It broke our hearts to lose you
You did not go alone,
for part of us went with you
the day God called you home,
You left us amazing memories; your love is still our guide
And though we cannot see you,
you're always by our side.
Rest in Peace.
Your Mam and Alan will be waiting at the gates for you
XXX
Private funeral service and cremation to be held on
Tuesday 28th April at 11.30am in
Stranton Grange Chapel,
prior to interment in
Stranton Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 24, 2020