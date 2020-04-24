Home

Julie Robertson Notice
Robertson
Julie (nee McGarry)
On Wednesday 15th April suddenly but peacefully at home
Julie aged 55 years. Dearly loved Wife of Garry, Loving Mam of Helen and David, And adored Nanna of Jack, Riece, Elisha and Liam, Also a beloved Daughter and Sister.
Reunited with her late Mother Margaret and the late Alan.
We little knew that morning that God would call your name, In life we loved you dearly in death, we do the same, It broke our hearts to lose you, You did not go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home, You left us amazing memories; your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you you're always by our side.
Rest in peace.
Your Mam and Alan will be waiting at the gates for you XXX
Private funeral service and cremation to be held on Tuesday 28th April at 11.30am in Stranton Grange Chapel prior to interment in Stranton Cemetery.
All enquiries to Joel D. Kerr, 191 York Road, Hartlepool, TS26 9EE, Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 24, 2020
