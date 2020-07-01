Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Anderson

Notice Condolences

June Anderson Notice
Anderson June On Thursday 18th June peacefully in Rossmere Care Home surrounded by her loving family
Judy, aged 87 years.
Beloved Mam of Judith, Shirley, Janet and Danny. Also a dear Mother in Law of Norman, Leslie and Brian and a devoted
Nana Judy and Great Nana
Funeral service to take place
on Wednesday 1st July at 9.45am
in All Saints Church, Stranton
Prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -