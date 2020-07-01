|
|
|
Anderson June On Thursday 18th June peacefully in Rossmere Care Home surrounded by her loving family
Judy, aged 87 years.
Beloved Mam of Judith, Shirley, Janet and Danny. Also a dear Mother in Law of Norman, Leslie and Brian and a devoted
Nana Judy and Great Nana
Funeral service to take place
on Wednesday 1st July at 9.45am
in All Saints Church, Stranton
Prior to cremation in
Stranton Grange Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 1, 2020