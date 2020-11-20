|
BUCKLE Keith On 8th November 2020, peacefully in hospital,
Keith aged 69 years.
Beloved Son of the
late Steve and Olive.
Dearly loved Brother of Brian and the late Iris, Jean, Ann, Dennis, Raymond and Stephen, much loved Uncle and Great Uncle.
Funeral service of Thanksgiving at the Parish Church of
Holy Trinity, Davison Drive on Thursday 26th November at 2pm, prior to interment at
West View Road Cemetery.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 20, 2020