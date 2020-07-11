|
|
|
Ryder Kenneth On Sunday 5th July peacefully in Hospital, Ken, aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Agnes.
Loving Father of Alan, Joy
and the late Stephen
Also, a sadly missed Grandfather of Stuart, Leanne, Linsey, Gemma, Laurie, Jack and Tom and Great Grandfather of Joel, Alex, Macey, Max, Mollie, Kieran, Joe,
Annabelle and Will
Funeral service and cremation to be held on Tuesday 14th July at 10.00am in Stranton Grange Crematorium
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr,
191 York Road, Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 11, 2020