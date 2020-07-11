Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Ryder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ryder

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Ryder Notice
Ryder Kenneth On Sunday 5th July peacefully in Hospital, Ken, aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Agnes.
Loving Father of Alan, Joy
and the late Stephen
Also, a sadly missed Grandfather of Stuart, Leanne, Linsey, Gemma, Laurie, Jack and Tom and Great Grandfather of Joel, Alex, Macey, Max, Mollie, Kieran, Joe,
Annabelle and Will
Funeral service and cremation to be held on Tuesday 14th July at 10.00am in Stranton Grange Crematorium
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr,
191 York Road, Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -