|
|
|
Wilson Kenneth It is with immense sadness that Sharon, Paul and Mark announce the loss of their lovely Dad,
Ken Wilson (6.1.37), formerly of Blackhall Rocks, on 26th May 2020.
Ken's sense of humour, kindness, support and love for his family
and friends will be greatly missed.
Forever in our hearts.
Tributes can be kindly made to Alzheimer's Society; floral tributes can be arranged through, or sent to Co-op, Strathmore House,
TS25 1TY, 01429 274077
Funeral to be held at
Peterlee Cemetery on
Wednesday 10th June at 1pm.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 30, 2020