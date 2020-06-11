|
|
|
Hall Lauren Jane Suddenly at home on June 3rd,
Lauren, dearly loved and cared
for by all her family.
Lauren, dearly loved by
Nana and Granda.
Absent, you are near, still loved
and missed and ever near,
Well-liked by friends, past school
mates, teaching staff and bus staff,
You're in the kitchen now colouring
I love you, you used to say,
and so did we
You're here holding our
hands for always X
Private graveside funeral service
to be held on Monday 15th June at
10.30am in Stranton Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 11, 2020