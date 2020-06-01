|
|
|
O'KEEFE Lauren Elizabeth Tragically on 22nd May,
our beautiful Lauren
was taken away, aged 27.
Much loved daughter
to Karen and James,
treasured sister to James and Lois,
adored grandaughter to
Lilian and the late Ken and
will be sadly missed by
all her loving family.
The cortege will be leaving
Masons Funeral Home at 12.30pm to pass through her home at Greatham, followed by a cremation at Stranton Crematorium at 1.30pm on Thursday 4th June.
Flowers welcome or donations
if desired to Miles for Men.
Goodbye's hurt the most,
when the story was not finished.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 1, 2020