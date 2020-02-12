|
Lynch Laurence William On Saturday 1st February peacefully in Sheraton Court Care Home, Lol, aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Olive.
Loving Dad of Joan, Peter, Catherine and Helen and a dear Father in Law. Also a sadly missed Granda to Anthony, Simon, John, Erin and Lori and Great Granda
of Emmie.
Requiem Mass to be held on
Tuesday 18th February at 10.30am in St Mary's R.C. Church,
The Headland, prior to interment
in West View Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 12, 2020