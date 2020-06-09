|
Mowbray Leonard It is with great sadness and
grief once again to announce
that another Mowbray,
Leonard Mowbray (Lenny)
passed away on the 27th May 2020 at 13:05 pm, in North Tees Hospital
at Stockton-on-Tees.
He was the devoted husband of
60 years to Lorraine Mowbray,
who passed two weeks previously on the 11th May.
They leave behind three loving sons, Damon, Martin, and Timothy.
Due to the nature of his passing and these unfortunate times,
a viewing will not be available,
and his casket has been closed.
He is currently resting at Strathmore House, Stockton Road, Hartlepool. Please pay your respects by driving or
walking past if you can.
The Funeral will be held on
Friday 12th June 2020 at 10:30 am, and will be held round the graveside in Stranton Cemetery, Tanfield Road, Hartlepool.
10 members of the immediate family are allowed to attend at the graveside, but all others may attend, by observing social distancing rules.
The funeral procession will proceed through
Waverley Terrace at 10:15 am, and onward to Stranton Cemetery. Please pay your respects by standing at the roadside.
Any donations please once again to Pansies Breast Cancer Support Group, Hartlepool.
He will be very sadly missed by all every day, and will live in
our hearts forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 9, 2020