|
|
|
Robinson Lilian May Passed away peacefully on
May 29th, Lily aged 88 years (manageress of
Mencap at Havelock Centre).
Loving wife of the late
Alan Robinson, step mum to young Alan, sister of Gloria, Sybil and young Bill, step grandma of Jamie and a very much loved auntie and great auntie to Gloria, Paul, Michelle, Mark, Lauren, Jessica, Olivia, Lily, Jacob, Maya,
Leila and Rosie and a very
dear friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 17th at
11am in Stranton Grange
Crematorium Chapel.
Due to the current situation family and friends are welcome to
pay their respects out side
of the chapel.
Donations are being kindly accepted for Dementia Society.
Lily was a most beautiful kind
and caring person,
who will be sadly missed.
Goodnight and sweet dreams.
All enquiries to
Masons Funeral Directors
tel: 01429 862021
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 10, 2020