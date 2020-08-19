|
WAITES Lillian On 12th August, peacefully in University Hospital of North Tees, Lillian aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of Albert and the late Benny Smith, very dear mam of Pauline, David, Linda, Sandra and Andrew, a dear mother in law, loving nana and great nana.
Always in our hearts.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday 25th August at 10:30am in Holy Trinity Church, Davison Drive prior to burial in West View Cemetery.
Please have Lillian and her family
in your thoughts at this time.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 19, 2020