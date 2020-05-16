|
|
|
Mowbray Lorraine
(Timmy) It is with great sadness and grief that Lorraine Mowbray (Timmy) passed away on the 11th May 2020 at 11.05am in North Tees Hospital at Stockton-on-Tees.
She leaves behind a devoted husband of 60 years, Leonard, and three loving sons Damon, Martin and Timothy.
A viewing will be available at Strathmore House, Stockton Road Hartlepool.
People can attend in twos phoning the Funeral Care home in advance.
The casket will be closed on Monday 18th May.
Please pay your respects
if you can.
The funeral will be held on Thursday 21st May 2020 at 1pm and will be held round the graveside in Stranton Cemetery, Tanfield Road, Hartlepool. 10 members of the immediate family are allowed to attend at the graveside but all others may attend by observing social distancing rules.
Final respects can be paid to her closed casket in Strathmore House from 10am and the funeral procession will proceed through Waverley Terrace and onward to Stranton Cemetery.
Any donations please to Pansies Breast Cancer Support Group Hartlepool.
She will be sadly missed
by all every day and will live
in our hearts forever.
