|
|
|
Taylor Lynn
(née Rogerson) Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving
family on 19th January.
Devoted Wife to the late Howard, adored Mam to Emma and Andrew, beloved Mother in Law, Daughter, Sister, Sister in Law, Auntie and special friend to many.
A celebration of Lynn's life is
to be held at St Bede's Chapel,
Teesside Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 11:30am. Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to be shared between Macmillan and The Dogs Trust.
Black need not be worn, remembering Lynn was always bright and cheerful.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 1, 2020