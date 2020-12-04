|
|
|
LONGHORN MADGE
(nee Simmonds) Passed away on
Wednesday 2nd December 2020
in Ashbourne Care Home,
Dudley, aged 98.
Mum is finally at peace and reunited after 53 years with her dearly loved husband Arnold (17.07.1967).
Much loved Mum of Shelagh,
Mother-in-Law, Grandma,
Great Grandma - and
Auntie Madge to many!
A small service will be held on
Monday 21 st December, 10 am,
Gornal Wood Crematorium, in line with government guidelines.
A service of remembrance will be held in Hartlepool 2021 when travel arrangements allow.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Grange Road Methodist Church
may be sent to
J. R. Jones Funeral Directors,
89 - 91 Dixons Green Road,
Dudley, West Midlands. DY2 7DJ
She had tremendous faith.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 4, 2020