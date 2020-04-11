Home

Margaret Bowes Notice
BOWES Margaret
(nee Waterman) On 6th April 2020 peacefully at home, Margy, aged 68 years. Devoted wife of the late Kenny, much loved mam of Kenny, Darren and Annette, dear mother in law of the late Tracy and Paul, cherished nanna of Abbie and Sarah, dearest sister of Reg and the late Jonny.
Funeral service of thanksgiving will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on
Friday 17th April at 10am.
Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 11, 2020
