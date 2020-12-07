|
|
|
BUTLER Margaret On November 30th,
peacefully in
North Tees Hospital,
Margaret, aged 80 years.
Dearest wife of the late Kenneth,
devoted mother of
Annette and Andrew,
respected mother-in-law
of Geoffrey and Lorraine,
and a treasured nana,
great nana and great-great nana.
Funeral service to take place
on Friday 11th December,
1.00 p.m. at Stranton
Grange Crematorium.
Numbers are sadly restricted
inside the chapel but people
are very welcome to pay their
respects at the crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu,
if so desired, to the
British Heart Foundation.
Good night,
God bless Mam x x
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 7, 2020