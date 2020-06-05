|
|
|
COSTELLO Margaret Jean
(nee Arnell) Passed away peacefully on
27th May 2020 at Brierton Lodge Care Home, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Maurice, much loved mum of Julie & Ken, treasured grandma of Annabel
& Adam, also a very dear sister, sister-in-law, aunty
and great aunty.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 11th June at Stranton Grange Cemetery Chapel at 2.00pm prior to interment. Enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service
Tel: 01429 234777
R.I.P
Published in Hartlepool Mail on June 5, 2020