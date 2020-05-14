Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Davies

Notice Condolences

Margaret Davies Notice
Davies Margaret Ann Due to Covid-19 related issues the Davies family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved mother, Margaret Ann (née Ditchburn), aged 82
on May 9th 2020.
Loving mam to Lynn (1959-2006), Alwyn, Neil and Steven.
Mother in law to
Karen, Jaci and Anthony.
Beloved nan and great nan and sister to Terry and Kenneth and the late Derek, Jack and Betty.
She will be long remembered with fondness and affection by all those whose lives she touched.
The funeral service is to take place at Blackhall Cemetery on
Monday 18th May at 11.30am.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -