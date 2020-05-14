|
Davies Margaret Ann Due to Covid-19 related issues the Davies family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved mother, Margaret Ann (née Ditchburn), aged 82
on May 9th 2020.
Loving mam to Lynn (1959-2006), Alwyn, Neil and Steven.
Mother in law to
Karen, Jaci and Anthony.
Beloved nan and great nan and sister to Terry and Kenneth and the late Derek, Jack and Betty.
She will be long remembered with fondness and affection by all those whose lives she touched.
The funeral service is to take place at Blackhall Cemetery on
Monday 18th May at 11.30am.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 14, 2020