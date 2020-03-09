Home

Margaret Hather

Margaret Hather Notice
Hather Margaret Gallacher
(née Mowat) Peacefully at Hawthorns
Nursing Home on Monday
February 24th 2020 Reta,
aged 87, dearly loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of John and Susan, dear mother in law of Alison and Geoff, devoted Grandma and Great Grandma. Also a friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Cuthbert's Church Peterlee on Monday, March 16th at 12 noon, followed by cremation at
Durham Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
All enquiries to East Durham Funeral Service, tel. 0191 5864322
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Mar. 9, 2020
