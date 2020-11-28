|
|
|
MELVILLE Margaret
(née Robinson) On Sunday 22nd November
after a long stay in hospital
in her 99th year.
Dearly beloved wife of the late John. Dear Mam to Linda and mother-in-law to Michael. Devoted Grandma to Christopher, Philip and Charlotte,
Great Grandma to Izzie.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 11th December at
St Joseph's Church at 13:30.
Unfortunately due to circumstances it is invitation only to St Joseph's Church.
Would friends wishing to pay their respects please do so outside of the Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired to the Great North Air Ambulance.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 28, 2020