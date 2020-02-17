Home

Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
13:30
Stranton Grange Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Stranton Cemetery
Margaret Talbot Notice
Talbot Margaret On Tuesday 11th February
suddenly in hospital.
Maggie,
aged 77 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jimmy,
Loving Mam of Val, Gary,
Julie and Karen
and Dear Mother in Law of
Mick, Anita, Mick and Bash.
Also a much loved Nana of
Lisa, Kayleigh, Carl, Jade and Carla and a Great Nana to Millie, William, Evie, Harley, Oliver and Albie
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 21st February at 1.30pm
In Stranton Grange Chapel
prior to interment
in Stranton Cemetery
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 17, 2020
