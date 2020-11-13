|
|
|
TAYLOR Margaret Amelia
(Peggy) Peacefully passed away on Monday 9th November 2020
at North Tees Hospital,
aged 89 years. Dearly loved mam of Susan, Colin & Joyce and Stephen & Yolanda. Much loved nan of Deb & Ian, Colin & Sarah, Steve & Vanessa, Julen, Sam, Jake and Becca. Treasured great nan of Owain, Harry, Henry, Anna, Olivia and Zoe. A private funeral service will take place at Stranton Grange Crematorium on Friday 20th November 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations (if so desired)
to charity. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777. Memories are like threads of gold,
they never tarnish or grow old.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 13, 2020