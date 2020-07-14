|
THOBURN Margaret (Known as Marjorie)
Peacefully on July 9th 2020, Margaret, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan,
much loved mum of Susan,
a dear mother in law of David,
a treasured nana of Emily & her husband Orisi and Luke, also a special great grandma of Ollie.
Margaret will be loved and
missed by all her family.
Funeral service to take place in Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday
July 21st at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only
please by request.
At the family's request bright colours to be worn,
if possible please.
Any enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01429 862021.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 14, 2020