HOWARD Maria Louise
Née Amerigo Peacefully passed away on
13th August, aged 87.
Beloved wife of the late Freddie, dearly loved mam of
Michael, David and Paula.
Treasured mother-in-law
of Fran and Rob.
Cherished gran and great-gran.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Hutton Avenue at 10am on Tuesday 25th August.
Due to current restrictions only
30 people are allowed into Church.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu if so desired to Elwick Grange Care home, Residents fund (01429 278000).
Our hearts are broken mam,
You will never be forgotten.
All enquiries to Victoria House Funeral Service Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 20, 2020