Miller Maria
nee Treveil aged 51.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 26th July in
North Tees Hospital surrounded
by her family.
Maria was a brilliant wife to Glen,
an amazing Mam to
Kirsty and Lewis,
friend to Anth and a
devoted granny to Emily.
Taken too soon always in our hearts forever, we love you loads.
XxX
Funeral service to take place on Friday 7th August at St Joseph's Church Hartlepool at 10:00am.
'God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you, and whispered come to me. With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, creative hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us he only takes the best!'
Published in Hartlepool Mail on July 30, 2020