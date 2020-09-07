Home

Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
12:15
Parish Church of St. Luke
Tunstall Avenue
Hartlepool
View Map
Marian Hopkins Notice
HOPKINS Marian On 30th August 2020
Marian, aged 88 years.
Dear wife of the late
William Allan Hopkins,
beloved mother of
Kevin, Gail and the late David,
also mother-in-law of Jill,
Tim and Brenda and a loved grandmother of Daniel, Natasha, Charlotte, Oliver, Christopher, Michelle and Stephen.
Finally dancing with
her husband again.
God Bless and Goodnight Mam
xxx
Funeral service will take place on Friday 11th September 2020
at the Parish Church of St. Luke, Tunstall Avenue, Hartlepool at
12.15 prior to cremation at Stranton Grange Crematorium, Tanfield Road, Hartlepool.
Please wear a touch of colour
if able to do so.
Enquiries to Victoria House,
01429 234777.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 7, 2020
