Brookbanks Marjorie Passed peacefully
in hospital,
31st December,
Marjorie, aged 78 years.
Loving Mother to Michael & Kevin, Mother-in-Law of Alison & Louise, Nana to Stephen, Arran, Calum, Shelby and Elliott.
Funeral service to take place in Holy Trinity Parish Church,
Davison Drive, Hartlepool on
Wednesday 29th January at 10:30am, followed by interment in West View Cemetery, Hartlepool. Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to The Dogs Trust. All enquiries to Rose Funerals Stockton 01642 677114.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 22, 2020