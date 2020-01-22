Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Brookbanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Brookbanks

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Brookbanks Notice
Brookbanks Marjorie Passed peacefully
in hospital,
31st December,
Marjorie, aged 78 years.
Loving Mother to Michael & Kevin, Mother-in-Law of Alison & Louise, Nana to Stephen, Arran, Calum, Shelby and Elliott.
Funeral service to take place in Holy Trinity Parish Church,
Davison Drive, Hartlepool on
Wednesday 29th January at 10:30am, followed by interment in West View Cemetery, Hartlepool. Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to The Dogs Trust. All enquiries to Rose Funerals Stockton 01642 677114.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -