O'BRIEN Mark Steven
(Marko) Suddenly on 3rd April
Mark passed away.
Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Mick, beloved brother of Debbie, Paul, Tommy, Tracie and all their families. Loved by girlfriend Karen in Scotland.
A private family funeral is to be held on Wednesday 15 th April.
Any friends and neighbours who would like to pay their respects to Mark are invited to line the street of the family residence at 1.15pm.
Bikers never die they just
ride the clouds instead.
Deeply missed.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 9, 2020