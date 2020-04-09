Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark O'Brien

Notice Condolences

Mark O'Brien Notice
O'BRIEN Mark Steven
(Marko) Suddenly on 3rd April
Mark passed away.
Dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Mick, beloved brother of Debbie, Paul, Tommy, Tracie and all their families. Loved by girlfriend Karen in Scotland.
A private family funeral is to be held on Wednesday 15 th April.
Any friends and neighbours who would like to pay their respects to Mark are invited to line the street of the family residence at 1.15pm.
Bikers never die they just
ride the clouds instead.
Deeply missed.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -