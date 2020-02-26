|
|
|
Barnfather Mary
(née Steele) On February 21st, peacefully at North Tees Hospital, with her loving family by her side, Mary, aged 80 years.
Loving daughter of the late Theresa and Alfred, beloved mother of Graeme and Susan and friend of Susan's partner Antonio, much loved grandma of Eleanor and a much loved aunt, sister and friend.
Funeral service to take place at
St Luke's Church, Hartlepool on Friday 6th March at 1 p.m., prior to committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All family, friends and colleagues are very welcome, please meet at the church.
We will never forget you Mum,
As a mother and as a person,
You were the very best,
God Bless you,
We will keep your loving memory in our hearts forever,
Rest in Peace until we meet again xxxx
All enquiries please to Victoria House Funeral Hospital, Hartlepool Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 26, 2020