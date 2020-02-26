Home

POWERED BY

Services
Victoria House Funeral Service (Hartlepool)
26 Victoria Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 8DD
01429 234777
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
13:00
St Luke's Church
Hartlepool
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barnfather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barnfather

Notice Condolences

Mary Barnfather Notice
Barnfather Mary
(née Steele) On February 21st, peacefully at North Tees Hospital, with her loving family by her side, Mary, aged 80 years.
Loving daughter of the late Theresa and Alfred, beloved mother of Graeme and Susan and friend of Susan's partner Antonio, much loved grandma of Eleanor and a much loved aunt, sister and friend.
Funeral service to take place at
St Luke's Church, Hartlepool on Friday 6th March at 1 p.m., prior to committal at Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel.
All family, friends and colleagues are very welcome, please meet at the church.

We will never forget you Mum,
As a mother and as a person,
You were the very best,
God Bless you,
We will keep your loving memory in our hearts forever,
Rest in Peace until we meet again xxxx

All enquiries please to Victoria House Funeral Hospital, Hartlepool Tel 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -