KEGANS MARY
(nee SLIMINGS) Peacefully with her daughter by her side on 13th November,
Mary, aged 97 years.
A dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley, a much loved and cherished Mam of Susan and the late Peter, a dear mother in law of Peter and Ann and a treasured Nanny to her grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
"It's only me Mam."
A private funeral service and cremation will take place on
Tuesday 1 st December at 10am in Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Please have Mary and her family in your thoughts at this time.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Alice House Hospice.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Nov. 25, 2020