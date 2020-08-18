|
Pickering Mary
(née Guerin) On 11th August peacefully in hospital surrounded
by her loving family.
Mary, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved wife of Alan,
adored mam of Stephanie, mother-in-law of Kevan,
dear niece of Norah, loving sister of Helen and a dear auntie.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 21st August at 2.30pm at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
c/o Ward 38, North Tees Hospital. Number restrictions are still in place. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 18, 2020