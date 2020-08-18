Home

Mary Pickering

Notice Condolences

Mary Pickering Notice
Pickering Mary
(née Guerin) On 11th August peacefully in hospital surrounded
by her loving family.
Mary, aged 67 years.
Dearly loved wife of Alan,
adored mam of Stephanie, mother-in-law of Kevan,
dear niece of Norah, loving sister of Helen and a dear auntie.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 21st August at 2.30pm at Stranton Grange Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
c/o Ward 38, North Tees Hospital. Number restrictions are still in place. Enquiries to
Victoria House Funeral Service.
Tel: 01429 234777
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 18, 2020
