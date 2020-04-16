|
|
|
HESLOP Maurice On Tuesday 7th April peacefully at home, Maurice aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Joan.
A loving father to
Paul, Julie and Mark.
Also a dear father in law to
Anna, Scott and Ursula and a
sadly missed grandpa to Drew, India, Jack, Ciarán and John.
A private funeral service
and cremation to be held on
Monday 20th April at 1.30pm
in Bluebell Chapel, Stockton Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations in lieu if so desired
to The Salvation Army or
The British Heart Foundation.
A celebration of Maurice's life
will be held later in the year.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Apr. 16, 2020