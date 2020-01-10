|
|
|
PEARSON May
(nee Ingram) On January 2nd,
suddenly but peacefully in hospital. May, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Reggie, much loved and treasured mam of Catherine and the late Malcolm, loving mother in law of
John, devoted nanna of Darren, Geoffrey and Martin,
much loved nanna May of
Joanne, Lindsay, Nicola and Maddi, treasured great nanna May
of Ronan and Eliza,
much loved and
remembered by Gemma.
Funeral service to be held
on Monday January 20th,
at Holy Trinity Church,
Davison Drive at 12.15pm.
Prior to interment at
West View Cemetery.
Friends and neighbours are kindly
invited please meet at Church.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Jan. 10, 2020