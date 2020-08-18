|
Farrington Michael (Mick) On 11th August aged 71 years, passed away peacefully in hospital after a long illness, bravely borne.
Dearly loved husband of Linda, much loved dad of Catherine, Leanne, Stephen and Michael, dear father-in-law of Tony and Adran, also a proud granda of Jodami, Jake, Caleb, Ruby and the late Tony.
Funeral Service on
Thursday 20th August at
Stranton Grange Crematorium Chapel at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations (if so desired)
to Alice House Hospice.
God saw you getting tired,
when a cure was not to be,
so he wrapped his arms around you and whispered,
"Come unto me".
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 18, 2020