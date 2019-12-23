|
|
|
GADD Michael Francis Peacefully in
Moorlands Nursing Home,
Guisborough on
December 15th, Michael,
aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann, dearly loved dad of Anthony,
John and the late Christopher, dear father in law of Tracey
and Katherine and a much
loved grandad of James,
Jimmy, Ruby and Crystal.
Funeral service in Guisborough Parish Church on Friday December 27th at 9.45am
prior to interment in
Guisborough Cemetery.
Will relatives and friends
please meet at Church.
Family flowers only please,
there will be a collection plate
at Church for donations in lieu
of flowers, if so desired,
for The Ann Charlton Lodge
and Zoe's Place.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 23, 2019