|
|
|
Gray Michael Edward Passed away peacefully on
21st August 2020,
Michael, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving dad of Joanne and Nicholas, father in law of Jim and Paula, treasured grandad of Elizabeth, James, Victoria and Nicholas, also brother in law of Bernadette, Philomena,
Ann, Catherine and the late Stephen, Mary and John.
Michael will be received into
St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church on Monday 31st August at 3pm prior to a Requiem Mass
on Tuesday 1st September at 10.45am, followed by interment within Stranton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
by request, any donations in lieu will be gratefully accepted for Kidney Research UK.
Any enquiries to
Mason's Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01429 862021.
" May perpetual light
shine upon him."
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Aug. 27, 2020