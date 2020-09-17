|
|
|
Gray The family of the late Michael Gray are most grateful for all the condolence cards, messages of sympathy and donations made to the Kidney Research Fund.
A special thank you to the Staff at Yohden Care Complex in Blackhall and the Doctors and Nurses who cared for Michael. Special thanks to Father Jim, Father Seamus, Deacon Jonathan and their concelebrants for a
beautiful mass.
Thanks also go to Tracey Rimmer of Masons Funeral Directors for her excellent professional service and support to the family
during this sad time.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Sept. 17, 2020