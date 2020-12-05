|
COMB (nee Barker)
Minnie "Jean" Sadly on 20th November, peacefully in her sleep, "Jean", aged 91 years, at Beacon House Nursing Home, Bedford.
Much beloved mam of Geoff,
Malc, Steve and Valerie,
dear mother in law of Joy, Janice, Julie and Gary, loving nan to
10 grandchildren and
17 great grandchildren.
Dearly beloved wife of her late husband James and beloved sister of the late "Nellie".
Will always be in our thoughts
and forever in our heart.
Returning home to Hartlepool.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 8th December at 12:15pm in St Aidan's Church prior to burial in Stranton Cemetery.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Dec. 5, 2020