Neil Heywood

Neil Heywood Notice
Heywood Neil Passed away suddenly on
14th January 2020
in Singapore aged 58.
A devoted loving husband to Yvette, loving father to Craig and his fiancée Chloe, committed loving Grandpa to Harrison.
We are heartbroken he has been taken from us so unexpectedly.
Celebration of his life will take place at Basingstoke Crematorium 18th February at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory
of Neil to UK Sepsis Trust via justgiving.com/fundraising/forneil or c/o Jonathan Williams Funeral Directors, 35-41 Essex Road, Basingstoke RG21 7TB.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on Feb. 11, 2020
