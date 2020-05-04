|
|
|
SAMUEL Nicolas Tragically on 25th April, Nick passed away,
aged 47 years.
Treasured Son of Dennis and Ann, precious Brother to Andrew and Charlotte, much loved Uncle to Ethan, Isaac, Ace and Luna.
Remembered always by
Helen and Lee.
The funeral service to be held at
Hartlepool Crematorium,
on Wednesday 6th May at 3.00pm.
Due to restrictions, the service is immediate family only.
Hope you've found peace and happiness now Son.
In our hearts forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 4, 2020