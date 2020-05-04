Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicolas Samuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicolas Samuel

Notice Condolences

Nicolas Samuel Notice
SAMUEL Nicolas Tragically on 25th April, Nick passed away,
aged 47 years.

Treasured Son of Dennis and Ann, precious Brother to Andrew and Charlotte, much loved Uncle to Ethan, Isaac, Ace and Luna.
Remembered always by
Helen and Lee.

The funeral service to be held at
Hartlepool Crematorium,
on Wednesday 6th May at 3.00pm.
Due to restrictions, the service is immediate family only.

Hope you've found peace and happiness now Son.
In our hearts forever.
Published in Hartlepool Mail on May 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -